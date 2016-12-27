Erweiterte Funktionen

Casino Commences Offer To Acquire Cnova NV In U.S.




27.12.16 10:53
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (CGUIY.PK) announced it has commenced an offer to acquire for cash all outstanding ordinary shares of Cnova, nominal value 0.05 euros per share, in the United States.

Casino is offering to acquire ordinary shares held by holders of Cnova ordinary shares resident in the United States for $5.50 per share, net to the holder in cash. The U.S. offer will expire on January 25, 2017. Casino has filed a concurrent offer in France with the French Autorité des marches financiers (AMF).


The Cnova transaction committee and board fully supported the offers and recommended that holders of Cnova ordinary shares accept the offer and tender their ordinary shares.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



