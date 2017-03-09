Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carrefour":
Carrefour 2016 Profit Decreases; Net Sales Excl. Petrol Up 3.0% On Organic Basis




09.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported net income from continuing operations, Group share of 786 million euros in 2016 compared to 977 million euros, prior year.

Net income, Group share, adjusted for exceptional items, was 1.03 billion euros, compared to 1.11 billion euros, prior year.


Carrefour posted full-year 2016 total net sales excluding petrol of 70.20 billion euros, up 3.3% at constant exchange rates and up 3.0% on an organic basis. Gross sales were 85.7 billion euros, up 3.3% excluding petrol at constant exchange rates. The Group said sales grew both in Europe and in international activities, reflecting the relevance of the predominantly food-based multiformat model.


The proposed dividend is 0.70 euros, in cash or shares. The period during which shareholders may opt for the dividend payment in cash or shares will begin on June 21, 2017 and end on July 4, 2017 included. Payment of the cash dividend and settlement of the stock dividend will occur on July 13, 2017.


For 2017, Carrefour targets growth in total sales of 3% to 5% at constant exchange rates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
