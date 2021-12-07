Carr's Group - FY21 results ahead of improved expectations

Carr’s Group’s FY21 results were ahead of management’s improved expectations, with increased profits across both the Speciality Agriculture and Agricultural Supplies divisions offsetting weaker performance from the Engineering division caused by low oil prices during Q121. Noting continued strength in livestock prices in the United States and the UK, stable farmgate milk prices in the UK and a strong Engineering order book, we raise our FY22 and FY23 PBT estimates by 4.7% and 2.2% respectively.