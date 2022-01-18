Carr's Group - Engineering recovery sustained

Erweiterte Funktionen


18.01.22 08:56
Edison Investment Research

Carr’s trading update for the first 20 weeks of FY22 notes that the group has made a positive start to the year with overall performance during the period broadly in line with Board expectations. Importantly, the announcement notes that while the Board sees potential for growth in each of the three divisions, there are limited opportunities to exploit inter-divisional synergies, so it has decided to conduct a strategic review. We leave our estimates unchanged and reiterate our indicative valuation of 170p/share.

