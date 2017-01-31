Erweiterte Funktionen



Carpetright Returns To Quarterly Sales Growth In UK




31.01.17 09:02
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpetright plc (CPR.L) reported that its UK like-for-like sales for the thirteen week period ended 28 January 2017 was up 1.9%. Like-for-like sales for the four weeks to 28 January 2016, were up 6.8%.


Wilf Walsh, Chief Executive, said: "We are pleased to announce a return to quarterly like-for-like sales growth in the UK.

Like-for-like sales growth in our Rest of Europe business was better than expected as consumer spending continued to recover in the Netherlands. Whilst the outlook for the UK consumer remains uncertain, we remain confident in our plan and are comfortable with the current range of market expectations."


The Group will issue a pre-close update on 25 April 2017 and will report its preliminary results for the financial year ending 29 April 2017 on 27 June 2017.


