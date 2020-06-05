Carnival stock: Hope gives wings!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carnival":

Carnival's share price jumped enormously at the start of trading on Friday. In the first hour of trading, the shares of the world's largest cruise company at the Frankfurt trading centre rose by more than eight percent to 17.61 euros. After its reset before Whitsun to up to 13.34 euros, Carnival has thus already increased its market value by about one



