Carnival stock: Hope gives wings!




05.06.20 17:05
Finanztrends

Carnival’s share price jumped enormously at the start of trading on Friday. In the first hour of trading, the shares of the world’s largest cruise company at the Frankfurt trading centre rose by more than eight percent to 17.61 euros. After its reset before Whitsun to up to 13.34 euros, Carnival has thus already increased its market value by about one ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,445 € 13,745 € 2,70 € +19,64% 05.06./20:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031215220 120071 46,19 € 6,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,445 € +19,64%  20:05
Berlin 16,405 € +25,23%  19:41
Xetra 16,44 € +25,02%  17:35
Frankfurt 16,465 € +21,02%  19:43
Stuttgart 16,33 € +18,89%  19:37
Düsseldorf 16,065 € +17,61%  16:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,46 $ +15,52%  19:47
  = Realtime
