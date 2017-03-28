Carnival Raises FY17 Guidance

Erweiterte Funktionen



PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) announced the company now expects full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 compared to December guidance of $3.30 to $3.60. The company expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3 percent compared to the prior year, better than December guidance of up approximately 2.5 percent.


Carnival expects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.47. Second quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 2.5 to 3.5 percent compared to the prior year.


Carnival reported first-quarter adjusted net income of $279 million, or $0.38 adjusted EPS, compared to $301 million, or $0.39 adjusted EPS, prior year. Revenues for the first quarter were $3.8 billion, higher than the $3.7 billion in the prior year. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 3.8 percent.


Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said, "Our performance was driven by increased demand, particularly for our core Caribbean itineraries, leading to higher year-over-year ticket prices which enabled us to overcome the significant negative impact of both fuel and currency to exceed the high end of our guidance range."


