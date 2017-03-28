Carnival Corp. Q1 Income Retreats 7%
PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL.L) released a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $279 million, or $0.38 per share. This was down from $301 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.65 billion last year.
Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $279 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,50 $
|58,87 $
|0,63 $
|+1,07%
|28.03./15:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PA1436583006
|120100
|60,24 $
|42,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,82 €
|+1,33%
|15:52
|Frankfurt
|55,201 €
|+2,56%
|15:47
|Xetra
|55,44 €
|+2,31%
|15:23
|Berlin
|54,54 €
|+1,98%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|54,15 €
|+1,90%
|08:05
|NYSE
|59,50 $
|+1,07%
|15:56
|Stuttgart
|54,29 €
|+0,80%
|14:00
|Hamburg
|54,08 €
|-0,48%
|11:34
