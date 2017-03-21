Carney Says BoE Understands Concerns Over Standards After Hogg Resignation

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The central bank understands the concerns over its standards of governance and accountability after the newly appointed deputy governor Charlotte Hogg stepped down due to failure to disclose a potential conflict of interest.





"For those who have questioned whether we "get it", we do," Carney said in opening remarks at a panel on banking ethics in London.

Hogg voluntarily resigned as the deputy governor for markets and banking on March 14 after lawmakers sharply criticized her for not disclosing her brother's job in Barclays Plc.

"We know this honest mistake was also a serious mistake - one that was compounded by the fact that Charlotte Hogg had overseen the development of our new Code," Carney said.

"We were clear upfront that there must be consequences for both her and the Bank."

The central bank planned a tougher response than it would expect in the private sector, but one that was still proportionate to an honest mistake that was freely and transparently admitted, Carney said.

Hogg was formally warned in the "strongest" and "most public" of terms and her salary increase for this year was waived, he said. Her responsibilities as the chief operating office of the bank were also reassigned, the BoE Chief noted.

A reconfiguration of reporting lines and internal structures were undertaken and a widespread review was initiated, the results of which will be made public, he added.

He expressed full respect for the Treasury Select Committee's judgement that led to Hogg's decision to step down.

Carney noted that banking has suffered twin crises of solvency and legitimacy over the past decade.

Solvency crises are being addressed by comprehensive reforms and hence, large banks are now stronger, more liquid, and more focused, he said.

However, a crisis of legitimacy has overshadowed the immense progress, the BoE Governor noted.

"A series of scandals ranging from mis-selling to manipulation have undermined trust in banking, the financial system, and, to some degree, markets themselves," Carney said.

He also cited survey data that showed that only 20 percent of UK citizens now think that banks are well-run, down from 90 percent in the late 1980s.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM