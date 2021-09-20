Carmat - Implantation momentum

Carmat recently announced that it has implanted nine of its physiologic heart replacement therapies (PHRT) since July, six of which were commercial implants (under the brand name Aeson in the EU) while three were part of the early feasibility study (EFS) in the United States. These nine implants are associated with approximately €2m in product revenue, which will be booked in H221. Importantly, due to the PHRT’s profile, which features autoregulation, pulsatility and hemocompatibility, additional centres are expected to become commercially active in the coming months, which we believe should help drive revenue growth.