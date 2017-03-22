Carl Zeiss Meditec Resolves On Cash Capital Increase Of Up To 10%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":

JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to 10% minus one share.



The capital increase shall be effected against cash contributions and with partial utilisation of the existing authorized capital of 40.65 million euros.

The Company's share capital shall thus be increased from 81.31 million euros to up to 89.44 million euros through the issue of up to 8.13 million new no-par value bearer shares.

The new shares will carry full dividend rights for the past fiscal year 2015/16 and will carry the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The company noted that the net issue proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to finance the Company's growth strategy, especially for acquisitions, as well as general business purposes.

Carl Zeiss AG will not subscribe for any shares in the contemplated capital increase. Thus, the free float will increase from 35% up to approximately 41% and thereby market liquidity of the Carl Zeiss Meditec AG share will be broadened. Carl Zeiss AG will remain a long-term majority shareholder in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 27 March 2017.

