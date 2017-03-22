Erweiterte Funktionen

Carl Zeiss Meditec Raises Proceeds Of About EUR 317 Mln From Capital Increase




22.03.17 08:54
dpa-AFX


JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said Wednesday that it has successfully completed a cash capital increase from authorized capital.

Gross proceeds amount to about317 million euros. The capital increase announced Tuesday has been successfully completed.


A total of 8.13 million new shares were placed at a price of 38.94 euros per share. The Company plans to use the funds raised to drive forward its growth strategy, especially through acquisitions.


The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 27 March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,86 € 40,98 € -2,12 € -5,17% 22.03./10:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005313704 531370 42,17 € 26,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,834 € -1,19%  10:22
Nasdaq OTC Other 44,40 $ +21,88%  15.03.17
Frankfurt 38,815 € -1,36%  10:04
Berlin 38,62 € -1,43%  09:51
Stuttgart 38,776 € -1,45%  09:56
München 37,90 € -3,41%  09:06
Xetra 38,86 € -5,17%  10:10
Hamburg 38,65 € -7,50%  09:50
Hannover 38,595 € -7,63%  08:10
Düsseldorf 38,59 € -7,64%  08:12
  = Realtime
