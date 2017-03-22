Carl Zeiss Meditec Raises Proceeds Of About EUR 317 Mln From Capital Increase

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said Wednesday that it has successfully completed a cash capital increase from authorized capital.



Gross proceeds amount to about317 million euros. The capital increase announced Tuesday has been successfully completed.

A total of 8.13 million new shares were placed at a price of 38.94 euros per share. The Company plans to use the funds raised to drive forward its growth strategy, especially through acquisitions.

The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 27 March 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM