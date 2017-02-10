Erweiterte Funktionen

Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 Profit Rises, Revenue Up 6.6%; FY Forecast Unchanged




10.02.17 07:43
dpa-AFX


JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly, to 44.2 million euros from 32.2 million euros, prior year, benefited from one-time capital gains from asset sales.

The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 13.4 percent from 12.6 percent. Profit to shareholders of the parent company increased to 30.9 million euros from 16.7 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.21 euros, a year ago.


First-quarter revenue increased by 6.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 5.4 percent), to 280.0 million euros from 262.6 million euros, last year.


Ludwin Monz, CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, said: "We closed the first quarter with encouraging increases in revenue and operating profit. And we continue to consistently pursue our strategy of being a solutions provider for our customers worldwide."


Carl Zeiss Meditec said its projections for fiscal 2016/17 remain unchanged. The company expects to grow at least as fast as the market, and anticipates an EBIT margin within a range of 13%-15%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Bitte warten...