Carl Icahn Named Special Advisor To The President On Regulatory Reform

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has announced that billionaire investor Carl Icahn will serve as his special advisor on issues relating to regulatory reform.





"Icahn was one of President-elect Trump's earliest supporters, and his intimate knowledge of what businesses need to grow and thrive makes him a trusted voice in developing President-elect Trump's America First economic agenda," Trump's transition team said in a statement Wednesday.

Icahn will be a leader in helping American entrepreneurs shed job-killing regulations that stifle economic growth, according to the transition team.

He will not be serving as a federal employee, and his role will purely be advisory.

"He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies. His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable," Trump said.

Accepting the nomination, Icahn hinted at making regulatory reforms "to break free of excessive regulation" and let US entrepreneurs create jobs and support communities.

He blamed that under President Obama, America's business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork.

Over the course of six decades, Icahn has distinguished himself as one of America's most successful businessmen and influential investors. The New York City native formed Icahn & Co. in 1968, and held key positions in US companies such as Texaco, Philips Petroleum, Western Union, Time Warner, Motorola, Dell, Netflix, Apple, and eBay.

