Carillion Granted £90 Mln Contract By UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation




20.03.17 08:31
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion PLC (CLLN.L) said that it has been granted 90 million pounds contract by the UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation to design and build a communications centre in Cyprus.


The Defence Infrastructure Organisation has awarded Carillion the contract to design and build a new communications facility in Cyprus, which will be a single story building, approximately 10,000 square metres in area, with temperature and humidity controlled environments. Construction will start in April 2017 and be completed by the end of January 2019.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



