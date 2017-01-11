Erweiterte Funktionen

Cardiologist Nightmare: Taco Bell Making Fried Chicken Shells




11.01.17 23:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is launching a new Chalupa item to its menu that replaces typical taco shell with fried chicken.


The new item is called "Naked Chicken Chalupa" and features a fried chicken shell. It will be available at all Taco Bell locations across the US beginning January 26, the Mexican fast-food chain said.


According to Taco Bell, the taco shell will be made entirely with marinated, all-white, antibiotic-free chicken. The taco then will be packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce. The Naked Chicken Chalupa will cost $2.99.


Taco Bell had started testing the taco from 2015 in Bakersfield, California and Kansas City, Missouri. The fast food chain says the taco was received well during the tests.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



