Cardinal Health Moves Notably Higher On Upbeat Q2 Earnings




07.02.17 21:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cardinal Health (CAH) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, with the drug distributor jumping by 2.4 percent. Cardinal Health reached a nearly five-month intraday high earlier in the day.


The advance by Cardinal Health comes after the company reported second quarter adjusted earnings that exceeded estimates, although it also reported slightly weaker than expected revenues.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,76 $ 75,97 $ 1,79 $ +2,36% 07.02./22:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US14149Y1082 880206 87,85 $ 62,70 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,76 € +1,74%  12:24
Stuttgart 73,57 € +5,58%  17:13
Berlin 72,62 € +3,26%  18:22
NYSE 77,76 $ +2,36%  22:01
Düsseldorf 70,85 € +2,33%  09:44
München 70,64 € +1,89%  08:00
Frankfurt 70,642 € +0,62%  08:03
  = Realtime
