Cardinal Health Moves Notably Higher On Upbeat Q2 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cardinal Health (CAH) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, with the drug distributor jumping by 2.4 percent. Cardinal Health reached a nearly five-month intraday high earlier in the day.





The advance by Cardinal Health comes after the company reported second quarter adjusted earnings that exceeded estimates, although it also reported slightly weaker than expected revenues.

