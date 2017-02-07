Cardinal Health Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Cardinal Health Inc.



(CAH) lowered its fiscal 2017 earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2017, the company lowered its outlook for adjusted earnings from continuing operations to a range of $5.35 to $5.50 per share from the prior range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

The revised outlook now represents earnings per share growth of 2 percent to 5 percent for the fiscal year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

