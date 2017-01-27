Capitol Federal Financial Earnings Fall 1% In Q1

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.01.17 15:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $20.57 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $20.69 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $20.57 Mln. vs. $20.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16


