Capital One Financial Corp. Announces 16% Drop In Q4 Earnings

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp.



(COF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit came in at $710 million, or $1.45 per share. This was down from $848 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.57 billion. This was up from $6.19 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $710 Mln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.2% -Revenue (Q4): $6.57 Bln vs. $6.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%

