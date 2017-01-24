Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capital One Financial":
 Aktien      OS    


Capital One Financial Corp. Announces 16% Drop In Q4 Earnings




24.01.17 22:28
dpa-AFX


MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp.

(COF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit came in at $710 million, or $1.45 per share. This was down from $848 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.57 billion. This was up from $6.19 billion last year.


Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $710 Mln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.2% -Revenue (Q4): $6.57 Bln vs. $6.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
88,73 $ 86,87 $ 1,86 $ +2,14% 24.01./23:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US14040H1059 893413 91,64 $ 58,03 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,48 € 0,00%  20.01.17
NYSE 88,73 $ +2,14%  22:01
Stuttgart 82,57 € 0,00%  20:41
Frankfurt 80,702 € -0,10%  08:04
München 79,65 € -0,14%  08:00
Berlin 80,71 € -0,36%  08:08
Düsseldorf 80,61 € -0,41%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...