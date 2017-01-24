Capital One Financial Corp. Announces 16% Drop In Q4 Earnings
24.01.17 22:28
dpa-AFX
MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp.
(COF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $710 million, or $1.45 per share. This was down from $848 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.57 billion. This was up from $6.19 billion last year.
Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $710 Mln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.2% -Revenue (Q4): $6.57 Bln vs. $6.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,73 $
|86,87 $
|1,86 $
|+2,14%
|24.01./23:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US14040H1059
|893413
|91,64 $
|58,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,48 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|NYSE
|88,73 $
|+2,14%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|82,57 €
|0,00%
|20:41
|Frankfurt
|80,702 €
|-0,10%
|08:04
|München
|79,65 €
|-0,14%
|08:00
|Berlin
|80,71 €
|-0,36%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|80,61 €
|-0,41%
|09:10