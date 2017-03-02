Capita FY16 Pretax Profit Decreases; Underlying Revenue Up 4.8%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capita plc":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Group plc (CPI.



L) reported profit before tax of 74.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 112.1 million pounds, prior year, reflecting the impact of non-underlying charges. Profit to owners of the company was 36.9 million pounds or 5.55 pence per share compared to 52.7 million pounds or 7.86 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax decreased by 19% to 475.3 million pounds from 585.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 56.67 pence compared to 69.85 pence.

Reported revenue increased by 1.5% to 4.91 billion pounds from 4.84 billion pounds, a year ago. Underlying revenue increased by 4.8% to 4.90 billion pounds from 4.67 billion pounds. Underlying revenue on a like-for-like basis, including a business which was previously held for sale in 2015, increased by 3.4% including 0.1% organic growth and 3.3% from acquisitions completed in 2015 and 2016.

The Board of Capita Group recommended a final dividend of 20.6 pence per ordinary share, making a total of 31.7 pence for the year. The final dividend will be payable on 3 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 May 2017.

