Capita CEO Andy Parker To Step Down Later This Year

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capita plc":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Group plc (CPI.



L), a business process management services company, said that its Chief Executive, Andy Parker, will step down from the Group Board and leave the company later this year, to pursue the next phase of his career once a process to select a successor has been completed.

The company noted that Parker has contributed strongly to the company over the last 16 years and played a key role in leading Capita, as Chief Executive, for the past three years and through the challenges of 2016.

Capita's Board is commencing a process to select a new CEO. In the meantime, Parker will continue in his current role and at the appropriate time facilitate a smooth transition.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM