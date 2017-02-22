Capco Slips To Pre-tax Loss In FY16

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.



L), known as Capco, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 loss before tax was 240.3 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 459.9 million pounds.

Loss per share was 14 pence, compared to profit of 50.9 pence last year. Underlying profit before tax was 14.2 million pounds, compared to 4.8 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased to 127.4 million pounds from 114.9 million pounds a year ago. Total net rental income grew 8.7 percent to 81.5 million pounds from 74.9 million pounds last year.

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent was 2.805 billion pounds, lower than last year's 2.934 billion pounds. Equity attributable to owners of the Parent per share was 332 pence, compared to 349 pence a year ago.

EPRA NAV was 340 pence per share, a decrease of 5.9 percent from 361 pence last year.

Further, the company proposed a final 2016 dividend of 1.0 pence per share providing a full-year dividend of 1.5 pence per share.

Looking ahead, Ian Durant, Chairman of Capco, said, "Looking through short-term market movements, Capco's long-term strategy remains unchanged. We are confident in the strength of our two prime London assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation for our shareholders."

