Cantargia - Useful insights from CANOPY-1 data

Novartis presented full results from its CANOPY-1 trial with canakinumab (anti-IL1beta; Cantargia’s CAN04 is an anti-IL1RAP with complete inhibition of IL-1) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2022. In our view one of the key findings was that patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) did better than those with squamous cancer types. This is beneficial for Cantargia, which already has a trial in non-squamous NSCLC underway. With regards to pancreatic cancer, the second lead indication, the company has now presented a plan for a registrational study. Multiple other catalysts are still due in the near term. Our valuation is SEK6.02bn or SEK60.1/share (from SEK68.9/share).