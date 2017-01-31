Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Canon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Canon Q4 Profit Declines On Weak Sales; Sees Higher Results In FY17




31.01.17 07:46
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc.

(CAJ) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company plunged 34.9 percent to 44.83 billion Japanese yen from 68.90 billion yen last year.


Operating profit fell 25.1 percent to 80.17 billion yen. Net sales dropped 7.4 percent to 965.17 billion yen from 1.04 trillion yen a year ago. Office sales dropped 9 percent and imaging system sales fell 11.3 percent. Sales in Industry and Others grew 5.7 percent.


For fiscal 2016, attributable net income fell 31.6 percent from last year to 150.65 billion yen and net sales fell 10.5 percent to 3.40 trillion yen.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Canon projects consolidated net sales of 4 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 17.6%, operating profit of 255 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%, and attributable net income of 170 billion yen, an increase of 12.8%.


The outlook considers the impact of the acquisition of TMSC and the current economic forecast.


Further, Canon has decided to distribute a full-year dividend of 150 yen per share, same as the previous year, and includes the year-end dividend of 75 yen per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,408 € 27,609 € -0,201 € -0,73% 31.01./09:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3242800005 853055 28,16 € 23,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,565 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 28,90 $ +1,80%  30.01.17
Düsseldorf 27,485 € 0,00%  30.01.17
München 27,585 € 0,00%  08:17
Xetra 27,45 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Hamburg 27,355 € -0,42%  08:03
Hannover 27,355 € -0,42%  08:03
Berlin 27,36 € -0,42%  08:08
Frankfurt 27,408 € -0,73%  09:08
Stuttgart 27,239 € -1,06%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Canon 08.01.17
5 Canon - klarer Kauf? 03.05.12
2 Der Aktionär -- Die besten Ak. 22.08.05
  Canon will ins Pharmageschäft . 29.03.05
3 Canon WKN 853055 Chance!!! 29.01.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...