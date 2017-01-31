Canon Q4 Profit Declines On Weak Sales; Sees Higher Results In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Canon":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc.



(CAJ) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company plunged 34.9 percent to 44.83 billion Japanese yen from 68.90 billion yen last year.

Operating profit fell 25.1 percent to 80.17 billion yen. Net sales dropped 7.4 percent to 965.17 billion yen from 1.04 trillion yen a year ago. Office sales dropped 9 percent and imaging system sales fell 11.3 percent. Sales in Industry and Others grew 5.7 percent.

For fiscal 2016, attributable net income fell 31.6 percent from last year to 150.65 billion yen and net sales fell 10.5 percent to 3.40 trillion yen.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Canon projects consolidated net sales of 4 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 17.6%, operating profit of 255 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%, and attributable net income of 170 billion yen, an increase of 12.8%.

The outlook considers the impact of the acquisition of TMSC and the current economic forecast.

Further, Canon has decided to distribute a full-year dividend of 150 yen per share, same as the previous year, and includes the year-end dividend of 75 yen per share.

