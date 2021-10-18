Cannabics Pharmaceuticals - Developing cannabinoid-based therapies

Cannabics develops cannabinoid-based, tumour reducing therapies. Its bioinformatics platform evaluates the efficacy of thousands of cannabinoid compounds on various cancers. In addition, it has recently launched a psychedelic inspired research programme focused on neuropsychiatric disorders. Its most advanced therapies target the $18bn colorectal cancer market, with human clinical trials planned to commence in 2022. Earlier-stage therapies target breast cancer, prostate cancer and melanomas. Cannabics has five granted patents and 20 patents pending.