Cannabics Pharmaceuticals - Developing cannabinoid-based therapies

18.10.21 12:26
Edison Investment Research

Cannabics develops cannabinoid-based, tumour reducing therapies. Its bioinformatics platform evaluates the efficacy of thousands of cannabinoid compounds on various cancers. In addition, it has recently launched a psychedelic inspired research programme focused on neuropsychiatric disorders. Its most advanced therapies target the $18bn colorectal cancer market, with human clinical trials planned to commence in 2022. Earlier-stage therapies target breast cancer, prostate cancer and melanomas. Cannabics has five granted patents and 20 patents pending.

