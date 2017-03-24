Canadians Throwing Tantrum Over Trump

Erweiterte Funktionen


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Toronto District School Board, the Canada's largest school board, said it will not approve any new future student trips to the United States, citing "uncertainty" surrounding the country's travel restrictions.


However, 24 trips involving about 800 Toronto District School Board students as well as about 100 students attending the DECA competition will be allowed to proceed as scheduled for this spring unless circumstances change, TDSB education director John Malloy said.


The TDSB said despite the fact that the executive order on border restrictions has been suspended until the outcome of court challenges, questions about the restrictions and whether they will be reinstated remain.


"While the court challenges have stopped the implementation of the Executive Order, there continues to be uncertainty surrounding these new restrictions - specifically with regards to who may be impacted and when. With this in mind, the Toronto District School Board is now faced with a difficult choice," the board said in a statement.


