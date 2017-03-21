Erweiterte Funktionen



Canadian Solar Inc. Bottom Line Drops 77% In Q4




21.03.17 12:37
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc.

(CSIQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $14.17 million, or $0.24 per share. This was lower than $62.30 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 40.3% to $668.43 million. This was down from $1120.28 million last year.


Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $14.17 Mln. vs. $62.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $668.43 Mln vs. $1120.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -40.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $590 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,494 € 12,50 € -1,006 € -8,05% 21.03./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1366351098 A0LCUY 18,64 € 9,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,494 € -8,05%  13:06
Nasdaq 13,55 $ 0,00%  20.03.17
Düsseldorf 12,46 € -1,39%  08:05
Berlin 12,455 € -1,46%  08:08
Frankfurt 12,00 € -3,93%  12:19
Stuttgart 11,801 € -4,95%  12:32
München 12,12 € -6,23%  12:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
462 Canadian Solar- eine der grösst. 12:57
1377 Solar-perle aus Kanada 19.06.15
6 Sturzflug überstanden? Kommt . 01.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...