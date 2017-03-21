Canadian Solar Inc. Bottom Line Drops 77% In Q4
21.03.17 12:37
dpa-AFX
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc.
(CSIQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $14.17 million, or $0.24 per share. This was lower than $62.30 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 40.3% to $668.43 million. This was down from $1120.28 million last year.
Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $14.17 Mln. vs. $62.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $668.43 Mln vs. $1120.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -40.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $590 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,494 €
|12,50 €
|-1,006 €
|-8,05%
|21.03./13:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1366351098
|A0LCUY
|18,64 €
|9,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,494 €
|-8,05%
|13:06
|Nasdaq
|13,55 $
|0,00%
|20.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|12,46 €
|-1,39%
|08:05
|Berlin
|12,455 €
|-1,46%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|12,00 €
|-3,93%
|12:19
|Stuttgart
|11,801 €
|-4,95%
|12:32
|München
|12,12 €
|-6,23%
|12:20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|462
|Canadian Solar- eine der grösst.
|12:57
|1377
|Solar-perle aus Kanada
|19.06.15
|6
|Sturzflug überstanden? Kommt .
|01.12.14