Canadian Pacific Shows Strong Move To The Upside




19.01.17 18:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Canadian Pacific (CP) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, with the railroad operator climbing by 4.6 percent. Canadian Pacific reached its highest intraday level in a month earlier in the session.


The advance by Canadian Pacific comes after the company named Keith Creel President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2017. Creel will succeed Hunter Harrison, who is retiring.


Harrison is reportedly joining with activist investors in an attempt to shake up management at rival railroad CSX Corp. (CSX).


Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific reported fourth quarter results that came in below analyst estimates, citing challenging operating conditions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
152,085 $ 145,22 $ 6,865 $ +4,73% 19.01./19:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA13645T1003 798292 157,34 $ 97,09 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		143,099 € +5,05%  18:13
NYSE 152,085 $ +4,73%  19:13
Stuttgart 141,545 € +4,52%  16:56
Düsseldorf 134,84 € -0,07%  09:18
München 137,72 € -0,12%  08:00
Frankfurt 134,815 € -1,95%  09:41
  = Realtime
