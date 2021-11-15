Canadian General Investments - Very long-term record of outperformance

Erweiterte Funktionen
Canadian General Investments (CGI) has been managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA) since 2009. He has an unconstrained investment process, seeking quality companies on a bottom-up basis that can be held for the long term. This approach means that the fund’s sector weightings can differ meaningfully from those of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index. The manager invests across the market cap spectrum including niche smaller companies that may not be on everyone’s radar screen; hence, CGI may be viewed as a ‘one-stop shop’ for investment in Canada, although up to 25% of the fund may be held in US equities. The company has an enviable long-term performance track record and pays regular quarterly dividends from both income and capital gains.
