Canadian Dollar Weakens Amid Risk Aversion

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as European shares declined on caution ahead of the closely-watched monthly employment report due today, which could provide fresh clues on the pace of possible U.



S. interest rate hikes this year.

With Thursday's ADP report showing fewer-than-expected new jobs, investors cautiously await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December that would help determine the health of the labor market.

The economy is expected to have added 175,000 jobs in December, compared to an increase of 178,000 jobs in November. Unemployment is expected to rise slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous month.

The day's economic reports on German factory orders and retail sales also disappointed investors. German factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, while retail sales dropped a calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that crude stockpiles declined by 7.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 30. Gasoline supplies rose 8.3 million barrels.

The currency has been trading in a negative territory against its key counterparts in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.

The loonie pared gains to 87.42 against the yen, from a high of 87.75 hit at 2:45 am ET. This may be compared to a 4-day low of 87.01 hit at 6:30 pm ET. The next possible support for the loonie-yen pair is seen around the 86.00 mark.

The loonie declined to a 3-day low of 1.4054 against the euro and held steady thereafter. On the downside, 1.43 is possibly seen as the next support level for the loonie.

Figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales decreased in November after rebounding in the previous month.

Retail sales volume fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 1.1 percent gain reported earlier.

The loonie reversed from an early high of 0.9696 against the aussie and weakened to a 2-day low of 0.9740. If the loonie extends decline, it may locate support around the 0.99 level.

On the flip side, the loonie that rebounded from an early low of 1.3268 against the greenback held steady thereafter. The pair was trading at 1.3256, compared to yesterday's closing value of 1.3226.

Looking ahead, U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December, trade data, factory orders and durable goods orders for November, along with Canada jobs data for December and trade data for November are due in the New York session.

