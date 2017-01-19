Canadian Dollar Slides Versus Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.01.17 10:33
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.


The loonie fell to an 8-day low of 1.3287 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 1.3269.


The loonie that closed Wednesday's trading at 1.4104 against the euro and 0.9958 against the aussie fell to near a 3-week low of 1.4155 and near a 2-month low of 1.0016, respectively.


The next possible support for the loonie may be found around 1.335 against the greenback, 1.43 against the euro and 1.01 against the aussie.


