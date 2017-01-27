Canadian Dollar Slides Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.01.17 06:26
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3120 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4005 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3089 and 1.3981, respectively.


Against the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 0.9885 from an early 9-day low of 0.9851.


If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.43 against the euro and 1.00 against the aussie.


