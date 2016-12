Canadian Dollar Slides Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.





Resuming early slide, the loonie slipped to a 2-day low of 87.34 against the yen.

The loonie declined to a 2-week low of 1.4077 against the euro and a new 3-week low of 1.3457 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing values of 1.3979 and 1.3412, respectively.

If the loonie extends decline, it may find support around 86.00 against the yen, 1.42 against the euro and 1.355 against the greenback.

