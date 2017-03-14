Canadian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Canadian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.4315 against the euro and 85.46 against the yen, from early lows of 1.4334 and 85.35, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3439 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3445.


If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.41 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the greenback.


