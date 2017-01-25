Erweiterte Funktionen


Canadian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors




25.01.17 06:06
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4082 against the euro and a 1-week low of 0.9895 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4116 and 0.9969, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3122 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3155.


If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.30 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:52 , dpa-AFX
Hyundai Motor Q4 Profit Plunges On Weak U [...]
06:41 , dpa-AFX
Gainers & Losers Of The Day: GNVC, NVIV, [...]
06:30 , dpa-AFX
LG Electronics FY16 Net Profit, Sales Down; [...]
06:23 , dpa-AFX
Pound Rises Against Most Majors
06:06 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...