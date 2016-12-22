Canadian Dollar Falls On Weak Oil Prices, European Shares

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar slipped against most major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday, as oil prices fell following an official report showing an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week and on expectations for a production boost in Libya in the coming months.





Crude for February delivery fell $0.11 to $52.38 per barrel.

Data from the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday that crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Libya's National Oil Co. said that it had reopened pipelines connecting the Sharara oil field to Zawiya refinery, and the El-Feel deposit to the Mellitah energy complex this week, which would help boost oil supply by 270,000 barrels a day in the next three months.

The news of Libya ramping up oil production disappointed investors who had expected the market to re-balance following the planned OPEC and non-OPEC reductions.

The currency was also undermined by risk aversion, as European stocks declined on concerns over the stability of the Italian banking system as well as falling base metal prices, heading into the Christmas weekend.

Market participants also keep an eye on key U.S. data due tonight, which includes revised GDP for July-September, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, personal income and spending for more clues about the economic growth.

The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.

Resuming early slide, the loonie slipped to a 2-day low of 87.31 against the yen. The loonie is seen finding support around the 86.00 mark.

The loonie declined to a 2-week low of 1.4089 against the euro and a new 3-week low of 1.3459 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing values of 1.3979 and 1.3412, respectively. If the loonie extends decline, it may find support around 1.42 against the euro and 1.355 against the greenback.

On the flip side, the loonie climbed back to 0.9700 against the aussie, off its early 3-day low of 0.9739.The next possible resistance for the loonie may be found near the 0.95 level.

Looking ahead, apart from U.S. data, Canada consumer price inflation for November and retail sales for October are set for release in the New York session.

