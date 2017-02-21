Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Investec":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Canadian Dollar Falls Against Majors




21.02.17 08:48
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3149 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 1.0085 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3105 and 1.0071, respectively.


Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 86.33 from an early high of 86.51.


The loonie edged down to 1.3911 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3900.


If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 1.01 against the aussie, 85.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,734 € 6,866 € -0,132 € -1,92% 21.02./09:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B17BBQ50 A0J32R 7,00 € 4,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 6,923 € 0,00%  08:11
Berlin 6,904 € -0,53%  09:15
Frankfurt 6,878 € -0,59%  08:02
Düsseldorf 6,874 € -0,71%  08:14
Stuttgart 6,734 € -1,92%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...