Canadian Dollar Falls Against Majors

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Investec":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3149 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 1.0085 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3105 and 1.0071, respectively.

Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 86.33 from an early high of 86.51.

The loonie edged down to 1.3911 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3900.

If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 1.01 against the aussie, 85.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM