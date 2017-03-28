Canadian Dollar Drops Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.





The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.3408 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3375.

Against the euro and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.4554 and 82.53 from early lows of 1.4526 and 82.83, respectively.

If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.47 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

