Canadian Dollar Drops Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 86.42 against the yen, a 6-day low of 1.3189 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.3987 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.65, 1.3173 and 1.3955, respectively.

Against the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 0.9856 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9849.

If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 1.01 against the aussie.

