Canadian Dollar Declines On Falling Oil Prices

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday, as oil prices fell on skepticism over the compliance of output cuts as promised by the OPEC to drain supply glut.





Crude for February delivery declined $0.08 to $53.18 per barrel.

Investors shrugged off API data showing larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stock piles, which dropped to 7.4 million barrels last week.

The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data later in the day, with analysts expecting a fall of 1.7 million barrels in oil stockpiles. The data is delayed by a day than usual owing to the New Year holiday on Monday.

Underlying sentiment was cautious after the FOMC minutes noted upside risks to forecasts for economic growth as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years under President-elect Donald Trump.

The minutes also revealed that Fed officials believe they might have to raise interest rates faster than the "gradual" pace to halt a buildup in inflation that may arise if the unemployment rate undershoots the longer-run normal rate.

The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session, with the exception of the greenback.

The loonie slipped to a 2-day low of 87.13 against the yen, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 88.12. Continuation of the loonie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 86.00 mark.

The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japanese service sector activity continued to expand at a faster rate in December, with a PMI score of 52.3.

That's up from 51.8 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The loonie that ended yesterday's trading at 1.3948 against the euro fell to a 2-day low of 1.4037. The loonie is seen finding support around the 1.43 region.

The loonie dropped to 0.9715 against the aussie and held steady thereafter. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 0.99 level.

The loonie edged down to 1.3311 against the greenback, reversing from its early new 3-week high of 1.3255. If the loonie extends decline, 1.35 is likely seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, ADP private sector employment data for December is set for release at 8:15 am ET.

In the New York session, Canada industrial product price index for November, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24, ISM non-manufacturing composite index and Markit's final services PMI for December will be released.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

