Erweiterte Funktionen


Canadian Dollar Declines Against Majors




23.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major rivals in the European session on Monday.


The loonie declined to 85.24 against the yen, its lowest since December 5.


The loonie retreated to 1.3307 against the greenback and 1.0074 against the aussie, from its early 4-day highs of 1.3268 and 1.0027, respectively.


Extending early decline, the loonie slid to 1.4291 against the euro, its lowest since December 30.


The loonie may locate support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the greenback, 1.02 against the aussie and 1.44 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:35 , dpa-AFX
Two-thirds Of Americans Prefer Alternative E [...]
15:31 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:29 , dpa-AFX
Brown-fried Toast And Potatoes Could Cause [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
Hahn-Verkauf: Dreyer hofft nun auf gutes Ve [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...