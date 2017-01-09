Erweiterte Funktionen


Canadian Dollar Declines Against Majors




09.01.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.


The loonie weakened to a 4-day low of 1.3277 against the greenback, compared to Friday's closing value of 1.3237.


The loonie was trading lower at 1.3957 against the euro, off its early high of 1.3932.


Reversing from an early high of 0.9654 against the aussie, the loonie dropped to 0.9725.


The loonie, having advanced to more than a 3-week high of 88.66 versus the yen at 12:00 am ET, reversed direction and edged down to 87.84.


The loonie is likely to find support around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.42 against the euro, 0.98 against the aussie and 86.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Immunic verstärkt Management T [...]
15:10 , dpa-AFX
ACRON: Director/PDMR Shareholding
15:09 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Aequus Pharmaceuticals: Aequus [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Coface Deutschland / Schocks schütteln [...]
14:58 , dpa-AFX
Allergan Purchases Option Right To Acquire L [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...