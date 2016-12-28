Canadian Dollar Climbs Vs Most Majors On Higher Oil Prices

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.12.16 13:37
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major opponents in European trading on Wednesday, after oil prices rose on expectations of tighter supply, as the first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in 15 years takes effect on Sunday.


Crude for February delivery rose $40.20 to $54.10 per barrel.


The loonie bounced off to 0.9741 against the aussie and 1.4132 against the euro, from its early near a 2-week low of 0.9795 and near a 3-week low of 1.4219, respectively.


The loonie was trading higher at 86.72 against the yen, off its previous low of 86.43.


The next possible resistance for the loonie may be found around 88.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the euro and 0.96 against the aussie.


