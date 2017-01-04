Canadian Dollar Climbs On Higher Oil Prices

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against its major opponents in the European session on Wednesday, as oil prices rallied on the back of a weaker dollar, and investors await crude inventory data later in the day for more indications about supply outlook.





Crude for February delivery rose $0.33 to $52.66 per barrel.

Further underpinning the currency were expectations of tightening oil supplies, as oil producing nations plan to cut crude output from this month to rein in a supply glut that has rattled markets since 2014.

While Saudi has called upon producers to stick to planned supply cuts, Kuwait has committed to reduce output by 130,000 bpd to about 2.75 million barrels per day and Oman agreed to a reduction of 45,000 barrels per day.

The minutes of the Fed's Dec meeting will be published later in the day, with traders awaiting more details regarding the projections for rate hikes in 2017.

The ADP private sector payrolls data and ISM Services PMI are due on Thursday, followed by key non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The currency declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.

The loonie climbed to near a 3-week high of 1.3298 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.3457. Continuation of the loonie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.30 mark.

The loonie advanced to more than 2-week highs of 1.3878 versus the euro and 88.43 against the yen, reversing from its previous lows of 1.4005 and 87.58, respectively. On the upside, the loonie may locate resistance around 1.36 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.

The loonie that came off from an early 5-day low of 0.9757 against the aussie climbed to 0.9661. The loonie is likely to find resistance around the 0.96 level.

