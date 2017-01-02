Canadian Dollar Climbs Amid Risk Appetite After Eurozone PMI Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its key counterparts in the early European session on Monday amid rising risk appetite, as European stocks recovered from its early losses on the first trading day of the year after data showed that factory activity in the euro zone expanded the most since April 2011.

Final data from IHS Markit showed that the factory PMI rose to 54.9 in December from 53.7 in November.



This was the highest score since April 2011 and unchanged from the flash estimate.

Further underpinning the sentiment was the commencement of land mark deal by the oil producing nations to curb output from yesterday. The total announced production cuts of OPEC and non-OPEC producers amounts to 1.8 million barrels of oil per day.

With the equity markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.S. and the U.K. as well as major commodity markets remain closed on account of New Year holiday, trading was almost subdued. On the data front, minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting due on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data slated for release on Friday may impact trading sentiment as the week progresses.

The U.S. government on Sunday warned North Korea to refrain from testing its intercontinental ballistic missile and called on "all states" to show the North that its actions would have "consequences."

The Pentagon statement highlighted that "multiple UN Security Council resolutions explicitly prohibit North Korea's launches using ballistic missile technology."

The currency held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session.

The loonie firmed to 0.9595 against the aussie, its highest since June 27, 2016. Continuation of the loonie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.94 mark.

The loonie advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.3384 against the greenback, 1.4028 versus the euro and 87.68 against the yen, from Friday's closing values of 1.3435, 1.4132 and 87.10,respectively. On the upside, the loonie may locate resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.38 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.

