Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3312 against the U.S. dollar and 84.58 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3343 and 84.42, respectively.

Against the euro, the loonie advanced to 1.4327 from an early low of 1.4341.

If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the euro.

