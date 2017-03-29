Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against most major opponents in early European trading on Wednesday.





The loonie edged up to 1.3358 against the greenback and 83.18 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.3401 and 82.93,respectively.

The loonie firmed to a 5-day high of 1.4405 versus the euro, off its previous low of 1.4491.

The loonie may find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.43 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

