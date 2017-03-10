Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 85.40 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 85.05.

Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie advanced to 1.3495 and 1.4283 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3510 and 1.4288, respectively.

If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 86.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the greenback and 1.40 against the euro.

