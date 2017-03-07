Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 05:45
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Canadian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.4167 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4187.


Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie advanced to 85.13 and 1.3383 from yesterday's closing quotes of 84.92 and 1.3409, respectively.


If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.40 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the greenback.


